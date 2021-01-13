BTR Capital Management Inc. Takes $331,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

BTR Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 103,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 34,120 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in Enbridge by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 258,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Enbridge by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENB. TD Securities dropped their target price on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.81.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $33.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,320,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,517,508. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.6523 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.00%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.