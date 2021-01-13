BTR Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,898 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

BTR Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 163,210 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,898 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 3.9% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $24,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 123,035 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $18,743,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 32,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 40,994 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1,186.8% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,853 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.45. 4,216,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,109,344. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $161.07. The company has a market capitalization of $174.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.17, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.55%.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,439 shares of company stock worth $23,183,493 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

