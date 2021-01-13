BTR Capital Management Inc. Sells 481 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,809 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Stryker by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 18,419 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 39,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after buying an additional 12,846 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Stryker from $253.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.92.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $239.21. 823,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,154. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $247.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.