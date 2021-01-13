BTR Capital Management Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2,959.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1,019.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PJP traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.88. 12,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,715. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.45. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $75.53.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

