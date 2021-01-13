BTR Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

BTR Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,798 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ruggie Capital Group boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 496.0% in the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.07.

C stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,950,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,588,600. The stock has a market cap of $138.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.20.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

