BTR Capital Management Inc. Invests $258,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

BTR Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Chubb by 103.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Chubb by 4.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Chubb by 5.9% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 10.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,309,000 after purchasing an additional 465,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $156.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.88 and its 200-day moving average is $134.07. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total transaction of $2,640,586.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,274,139.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.63.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

