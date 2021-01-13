BTR Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 98.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after buying an additional 995,998 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 106.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,643,000 after buying an additional 644,150 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 115.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 677,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,376,000 after buying an additional 362,999 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 129.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 476,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,834,000 after buying an additional 268,442 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,192,319,000 after buying an additional 249,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $341.85. 2,993,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,097. The business has a fifty day moving average of $356.63 and a 200 day moving average of $372.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $95.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

