BTR Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Insiders sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $109.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $110.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

