BTR Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,613 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,581,385 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $351,155,000 after purchasing an additional 841,840 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in NIKE by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,724 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 18,583 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in NIKE by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in NIKE by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $145.05 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.60. The company has a market capitalization of $227.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.85.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Insiders sold 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

