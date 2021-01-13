BTR Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,147 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 1.6% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 41,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 25,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 31,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,893,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,189,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average of $39.94. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $57.20.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

