BTC Lite Reaches Market Capitalization of $182,536.84 (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One BTC Lite coin can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BTC Lite has traded 115.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BTC Lite has a total market cap of $182,536.84 and $67.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00045757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.48 or 0.00405472 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00042585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,510.85 or 0.04330092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00013559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BTC Lite

BTCL is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org . BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

BTC Lite Coin Trading

BTC Lite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

