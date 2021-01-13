Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Brunswick in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.02. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brunswick’s FY2021 earnings at $6.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Brunswick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.92.

Shares of BC stock opened at $88.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.99 and a 200 day moving average of $67.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $89.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,077,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,411,000 after acquiring an additional 44,591 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 27.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,872,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,327,000 after buying an additional 401,779 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 31.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,422,000 after purchasing an additional 367,325 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 4.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,194,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,345,000 after purchasing an additional 45,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 171.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 865,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,975,000 after acquiring an additional 546,124 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

