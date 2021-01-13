Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown & Brown from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.89.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Shares of BRO opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average of $45.30. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $48.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.46 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,209,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,018,000 after buying an additional 83,436 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,318,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,709,000 after buying an additional 53,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,285,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,393,000 after purchasing an additional 77,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 218,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 656,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,700,000 after purchasing an additional 82,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.