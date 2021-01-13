Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 303,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,671 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $47,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ TLT opened at $150.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.50. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $137.36 and a 52 week high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.