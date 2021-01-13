Brookstone Capital Management Increases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2,205.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,598 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $142.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $143.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.