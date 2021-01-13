Brookstone Capital Management Has $6.16 Million Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,479 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.6% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.