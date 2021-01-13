Brookstone Capital Management Has $13.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 114.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,700 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $13,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBB. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $110.06 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.79 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.11.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.