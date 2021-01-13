Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 175.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,474 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter worth $86,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at $222,000.

XLG opened at $283.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $281.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.59. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $168.40 and a 12-month high of $287.42.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

