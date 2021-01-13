Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up approximately 4.8% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $12,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $80,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 54.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 2,129,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $31,946,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ati Investment Parent, Llc sold 47,625,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of BAM traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,181,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,153. The stock has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,055.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.54. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.