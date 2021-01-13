Brokers Set Expectations for Simulations Plus, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Simulations Plus in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the technology company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Taglich Brothers raised Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.60.

Shares of SLP opened at $71.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.65. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $83.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 142.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 22.96%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $1,654,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,707,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,572,403.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn Oconnor sold 6,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $360,526.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,881 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,992. Insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 452.2% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

