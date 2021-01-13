Brokers Set Expectations for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $7.55 per share for the year.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.68.

Shares of RY stock opened at $85.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $85.73.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Royal Bank of Canada’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.811 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 48.43%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

