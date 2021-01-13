Brokers Set Expectations for Orchard Therapeutics plc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Nealon expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.51) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $6.38 on Monday. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $620.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weld Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 411,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 54,957 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,829,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,805 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC grew its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 30,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Featured Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.