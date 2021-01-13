Brokers Set Expectations for Discover Financial Services’ Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.96. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.19 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.35.

NYSE DFS opened at $95.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.48 and its 200-day moving average is $65.06. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $98.62.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 365,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,047,000 after purchasing an additional 301,548 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1,916.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

