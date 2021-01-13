Brokers Offer Predictions for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.30. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.90 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on JPM. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.51.

Shares of JPM opened at $140.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.29 and its 200-day moving average is $106.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 7,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

