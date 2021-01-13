Brokers Issue Forecasts for Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO)’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EFN. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.16.

Shares of EFN opened at C$13.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.41. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 52-week low of C$6.96 and a 52-week high of C$13.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.76 billion and a PE ratio of 118.82.

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$243.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$230.00 million.

In related news, Senior Officer David Colman sold 27,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.73, for a total transaction of C$155,993.52.

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

