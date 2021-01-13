Brokerages Set Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Target Price at $14.35

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.35.
A number of research firms have weighed in on VRCA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th.
VRCA traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $11.32. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,694. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.10. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.30.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 360.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 672,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 182,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.
About Verrica Pharmaceuticals
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.
Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?
Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.