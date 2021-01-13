Brokerages Set Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Target Price at $14.35

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.35.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRCA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

VRCA traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $11.32. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,694. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.10. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.30.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 360.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 672,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 182,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

