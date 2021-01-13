Brokerages Set Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) Target Price at $14.44

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.44.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UROV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Urovant Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Urovant Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Get Urovant Sciences alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Urovant Sciences by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 424,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 37,083 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Urovant Sciences by 6,741.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 37,147 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Urovant Sciences by 28.5% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 620,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 137,721 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in Urovant Sciences by 27.5% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Urovant Sciences by 28.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,194,000 after purchasing an additional 378,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Urovant Sciences stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.12. 43,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,965. The stock has a market cap of $510.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98. Urovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $16.25.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.38. On average, equities analysts forecast that Urovant Sciences will post -6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Urovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.