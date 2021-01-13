Brokerages Set Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) Target Price at $14.44

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.44.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UROV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Urovant Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Urovant Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Urovant Sciences by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 424,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 37,083 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Urovant Sciences by 6,741.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 37,147 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Urovant Sciences by 28.5% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 620,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 137,721 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in Urovant Sciences by 27.5% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Urovant Sciences by 28.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,194,000 after purchasing an additional 378,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.34% of the company’s stock.
Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.38. On average, equities analysts forecast that Urovant Sciences will post -6.73 earnings per share for the current year.
About Urovant Sciences
Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome.
Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for Urovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.