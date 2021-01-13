Brokerages Set Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) PT at $59.00

Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

UTL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unitil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of Unitil stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.77. 41,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Unitil has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $65.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.85 million, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.17.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). Unitil had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $8.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

In other Unitil news, CEO Thomas P. Meissner, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Unitil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Unitil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Unitil by 524.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Unitil by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unitil by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

