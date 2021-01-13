Brokerages Set Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) PT at $72.07

Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.07.

SYNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

SYNH stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $74.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,722. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $75.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.43.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,228,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $197,826,608.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 5,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $399,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,242,420 shares of company stock valued at $198,800,919. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Syneos Health by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 151,494.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 956,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,720,000 after buying an additional 955,933 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 14,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 12.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

