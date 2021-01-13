Brokerages Set Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Price Target at $0.43

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.43.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on Surge Energy from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Shares of Surge Energy stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. 509,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,310. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.21. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.85.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.