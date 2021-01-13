Brokerages Set Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Price Target at $0.43

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2021 // Comments off

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.43.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on Surge Energy from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of Surge Energy stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. 509,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,310. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.21. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.85.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Analyst Recommendations for Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF)

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.