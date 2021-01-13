Brokerages Set So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) PT at $14.00

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on So-Young International in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded So-Young International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in So-Young International during the second quarter valued at $296,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $515,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of So-Young International by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 19,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.58. The stock had a trading volume of 13,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,901. So-Young International has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 149.27 and a beta of 0.25.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. So-Young International had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

