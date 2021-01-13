Brokerages Set Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) PT at $86.80

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KRYS shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 103.3% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 108.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 17.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KRYS traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $66.49. 80,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,070. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $33.08 and a 1 year high of $70.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.23. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -45.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

