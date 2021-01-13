Brokerages Set Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) PT at $77.73

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.73.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

FTV remained flat at $$71.09 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,475. Fortive has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.82.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 15,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $979,007.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $16,058,969.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 339,420 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,729. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 257.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 43,265 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 561,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,835,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

