Brokerages Set e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Target Price at $22.75

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELF. BidaskClub cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. DA Davidson cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.04. 704,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,224,795. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average of $20.38. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 121.27 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 200,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $5,032,515.00. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $186,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,450.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 407,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,584,530. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 99.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.