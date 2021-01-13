Brokerages Set Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Price Target at $49.75

Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on API shares. 86 Research began coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Agora from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Agora in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Agora alerts:

Shares of API stock traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,417,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,837. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average of $43.99. Agora has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $68.45.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Agora had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $30.85 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Agora will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.