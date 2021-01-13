Brokerages Expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) will announce $0.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.96. Washington Trust Bancorp reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%.

Several brokerages have commented on WASH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH opened at $47.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.24. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.86 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $826.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 52.53%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 542.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 18.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

