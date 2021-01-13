Brokerages Expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.76). Guardant Health reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($0.87). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GH has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.91.

GH stock traded up $5.50 on Tuesday, hitting $160.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,761,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,186. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.99. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $161.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.35 and a beta of 0.58.

In other news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 23,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,397,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,539,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,149,658.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $72,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,597,708. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 140.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 30.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

