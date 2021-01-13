Brokerages Expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) to announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.10. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 161.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCRD remained flat at $$3.70 during trading on Wednesday. 1,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,137. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $111.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

