Brokerages Expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to Post $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. First Bancorp reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $76.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.19 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. G.Research lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Stephens began coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. First Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

In other news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 7,200 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $243,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,489.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 30,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $1,020,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,192.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 761,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,943,000 after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after acquiring an additional 45,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 325,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 45,067 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 304,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 51,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 256,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 34,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $38.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day moving average is $25.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.23%.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

