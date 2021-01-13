Brokerages Expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). ChromaDex also posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ChromaDex.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.86% and a negative return on equity of 100.14%. The business had revenue of $14.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDXC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.19.

CDXC opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83. ChromaDex has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.46 million, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.49.

In other ChromaDex news, Chairman Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $196,332.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 262,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,651.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 528.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChromaDex (CDXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.