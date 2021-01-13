Brokerages Expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.37 Million

Equities analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) will post sales of $41.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.14 million to $41.59 million. Business First Bancshares posted sales of $22.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year sales of $141.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.64 million to $142.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $162.36 million, with estimates ranging from $161.03 million to $163.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Business First Bancshares.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $41.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.28 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Business First Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BFST traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.96. 22,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,880. Business First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $453.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 75.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 30.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 522.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 55.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 17.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. 28.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Business First Bancshares (BFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.