Brokerages Anticipate Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Brokerages expect Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) to post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Qumu’s earnings. Qumu reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Qumu will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Qumu.

Get Qumu alerts:

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter. Qumu had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 73.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

NASDAQ:QUMU traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $8.33. The company had a trading volume of 138,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,787. Qumu has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $8.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUMU. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Qumu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qumu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qumu during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Qumu in the third quarter worth about $923,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qumu (QUMU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.