Brokerages Anticipate Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.21. Community Health Systems posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion.

CYH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.05.

In other Community Health Systems news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 4,268,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $34,189,916.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,854,602 shares of company stock valued at $108,970,768. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYH stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,820. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.12. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $11.04.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

