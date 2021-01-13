Brokerages Anticipate BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $226.10 Million

Equities analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will report sales of $226.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $221.00 million and the highest is $230.20 million. BankUnited reported sales of $223.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year sales of $884.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $871.35 million to $896.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $910.45 million, with estimates ranging from $894.72 million to $931.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $223.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.77 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BankUnited has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

BankUnited stock opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $40.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other BankUnited news, Chairman Rajinder P. Singh sold 255,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $7,587,987.90. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 87,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $2,704,789.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,379 shares in the company, valued at $12,148,053.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 493,741 shares of company stock worth $14,655,776 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in BankUnited by 183.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

