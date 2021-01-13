Brokerages Anticipate ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) to report sales of $41.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ACM Research’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.90 million and the lowest is $40.00 million. ACM Research posted sales of $24.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year sales of $153.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.00 million to $154.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $217.75 million, with estimates ranging from $217.50 million to $218.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.17 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%.

ACMR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised ACM Research from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised ACM Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ACM Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.22.

In other ACM Research news, insider Jian Wang sold 32,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,582,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,004 shares of company stock valued at $14,650,345. Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in ACM Research by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ACM Research by 41.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. 31.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $99.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 149.24 and a beta of 0.89. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $113.87.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

