Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Short Interest Update

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 89.8% from the December 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of BTVCF stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50. Britvic has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $12.10.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored drinks.

