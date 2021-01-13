Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Short Interest Update

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 89.8% from the December 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Shares of BTVCF stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50. Britvic has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $12.10.
Britvic Company Profile
