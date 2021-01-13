Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. United Bank lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 19,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 232,752 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 36,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.43. The company had a trading volume of 15,726,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,052,354. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.08. The firm has a market cap of $148.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -594.76, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.