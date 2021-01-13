Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 45,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $64.73. 9,470,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,710,041. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company has a market cap of $146.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -591.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

