Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. United Bank raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 19,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 142,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.04. 296,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,052,354. The company has a market capitalization of $147.17 billion, a PE ratio of -594.76, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

