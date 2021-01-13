Bremer Bank National Association Trims Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,006 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 317.5% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

NYSE MDT opened at $117.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

